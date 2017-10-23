Warsh Met With Vice President Pence About Top Fed Job Last Week

Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

SEC Approves Accounting Rule Despite Business-Group's Objection

The SEC gave final approval Monday to a long-planned regulation that will require auditors to tell investors more about what they learn when they audit a company's books.

NYSE Monitor Accuses Wedbush Securities of Supervisory Deficiencies

The watchdog of the New York Stock Exchange has accused Wedbush Securities Inc. and co-founder Edward Wedbush of violating multiple exchange policies and federal securities laws concerning record-keeping and supervisory protocols.

Palladium Prices Soar in Sign of Global Growth and Auto Demand

Palladium prices are at their highest level in nearly two decades, as investors bet that rising global growth will buoy automobile production and stoke demand for the rare metal.

U.S. Ports Busy With Imports for Holiday Shopping

Waves of imports streamed through U.S. seaports in September as retailers stocked up inventories ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Brace for a 'Buying Climax' and the Stock-Market Tumble That Could Follow

One Wall Street strategist points to muted post-earnings price performance and a popular reading on market momentum as signs that the equity rally is running out of steam.

Trump Administration Increases Heat on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The Treasury Department criticized a rule governing how banks resolve disputes with consumers, part of a concerted effort by the Trump administration to thwart a controversial plan initiated under the previous presidential administration.

Argentina's Macri to Move Forward With Tax Cuts, Austerity Measures

President Mauricio Macri, buoyed by a sweeping nationwide victory in midterm congressional elections Sunday, vowed to push ahead with tax cuts and austerity measures aimed at overhauling Argentina's economy.

Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

Stocks Slip to Start the Week on Disappointing Earnings

A flurry of downbeat updates from American companies dragged down U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

