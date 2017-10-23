Stocks Climb to Start the Week

Continue Reading Below

Stocks mostly started the week higher after a banner session on Wall Street Friday and a landslide victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition government in weekend elections.

Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

A Xi Jinping Protégé Rises to Stardom

The rising prospects of Chen Min'er, a younger ally to China's president, has raised speculation over Xi Jinping's succession plans and whether his protégé may vault into the leadership during the current Communist Party political meetings.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's Stock Market Just Did Something It's Never Done Before

With the market closing higher Monday, Japanese stocks have now risen for 15 straight days. It's the Nikkei's longest-ever streak of consecutive daily gains.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Tensions in Iraq

Oil prices fluctuated Monday amid concerns about the potential for supply disruptions resulting from tensions in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

China Home-Prices Growth Continues to Decelerate in September

Home-price growth in China decelerated in September, deepening the gradual slowdown in the property market. Average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in September from August, excluding government-subsidized housing.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP; Policy Decision From the ECB

In the week ahead, we will see early readings on third-quarter gross domestic product in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as monetary policy decisions from the eurozone and Brazilian central banks.

ECB Taper to Have Ripples From Switzerland to Ivory Coast

The ECB is expected to begin unwinding its extraordinary monetary stimulus on Thursday. That could have a knock-on effect on markets in the countries whose monetary policy is most closely linked to the ECB.

Europe's Chances for a Wage Boom Look Slim

European Central Bank officials are watching wage growth as they plot a gradual retreat from easy money policies to boost the regional economy. But the pickup they're looking for as a signal that Europe is returning to full health might not materialize.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)