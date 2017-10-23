Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

Trump Administration Increases Heat on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The Treasury Department criticized a rule governing how banks resolve disputes with consumers, part of a concerted effort by the Trump administration to thwart a controversial plan initiated under the previous presidential administration.

Former HSBC Executive Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury found Mark Johnson, a former high-ranking HSBC Holdings PLC executive, guilty on charges that he misused information about a client's $3.5 billion currency trade to make millions of dollars for the bank.

Hartford to Pay $1.45 Billion for a Unit of Aetna

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to health insurer Aetna Inc. for a unit that provides life-, disability-income and other insurance products to employers' benefits programs in the U.S.

General Electric Has a Long-Term Care Problem. It Isn't Alone

Worries about the health of the long-term-care insurance industry have nettled investors for years. General Electric's comments show the problem isn't going away soon.

Number of Eurozone Banks Continues to Fall

The total number of banks in the eurozone continued to decline last year, while lenders' capital buffers improved, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Chinese Banks in Need of a Stiff Quality Check

When Chinese banks start reporting their third quarter earnings this week, investors should pay particular attention to their asset quality.

ANZ Moves to Settle Rate-Manipulation Allegations

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has moved to settle a lawsuit alleging past rate-setting manipulation by the bank, putting on hold a court case that was set to begin Monday.

J.P. Morgan, United Renegotiating Card Partnership

United Continental Holdings is in discussions with J.P. Morgan to renegotiate terms of their co-branded card partnership, a move some analysts fear could suppress revenue at the bank.

Global Investors Chase Safety, Yield in U.S. Bonds

While the U.S. economy has yet to return to rates of growth seen before the financial crisis, the U.S. bond market has been a magnet for global savings.

