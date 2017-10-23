Ill-Timed Uber Investment Fuels Unrest at Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors, but it is off to a rocky start:

Tesla Strikes Deal to Build Factory in China

Tesla has reached an agreement to set up its own manufacturing facility in Shanghai, a move that could help it gain traction in China's fast-growing electric-vehicle market.

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

General Electric Has a Long-Term Care Problem. It Isn't Alone

Worries about the health of the long-term-care insurance industry have nettled investors for years. General Electric Co.'s comments show the problem isn't going away soon.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

U.S.-Backed Troops Take Syria's Largest Oil Field From ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

Big Oil Set for Bumper Profits Despite Cheap Crude

When some of the world's largest energy companies report earnings next week, it will provide a glimpse into whether they are improving profitability as oil prices continue to hover around $50 a barrel.

China's Road to Electric-Car Domination Is Driven in Part by Batteries

Batteries have emerged as a critical front in China's campaign to be the global leader in electric vehicles, but foreign auto makers and experts say it has set up the market to favor domestic suppliers.

Former Energy Trader Goes All-In on Bitcoin

J. Robert Collins Jr. spent most of the past 25 years trading commodities. Now he is making a big bet on something that makes commodity trading look almost tame: the roaring market for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Oil Edges Higher on Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose Friday, boosted by disruptions to production in Iraq amid geopolitical conflict.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)