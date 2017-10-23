Tesla Strikes Deal to Build Factory in China

Tesla has reached an agreement to set up its own manufacturing facility in Shanghai, a move that could help it gain traction in China's fast-growing electric-vehicle market.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

U.S.-Backed Troops Take Syria's Largest Oil Field From ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

Big Oil Set for Bumper Profits Despite Cheap Crude

When some of the world's largest energy companies report earnings next week, it will provide a glimpse into whether they are improving profitability as oil prices continue to hover around $50 a barrel.

China's Road to Electric-Car Domination Is Driven in Part by Batteries

Batteries have emerged as a critical front in China's campaign to be the global leader in electric vehicles, but foreign auto makers and experts say it has set up the market to favor domestic suppliers.

Former Energy Trader Goes All-In on Bitcoin

J. Robert Collins Jr. spent most of the past 25 years trading commodities. Now he is making a big bet on something that makes commodity trading look almost tame: the roaring market for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Oil Edges Higher on Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose Friday, boosted by disruptions to production in Iraq amid geopolitical conflict.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Seven in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 736, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Two Missing After Oil Barge Fire Off Texas Coast

Authorities were searching for two missing crew members after a fire erupted on a barge carrying 133,000 barrels of oil near Corpus Christi, Texas.

S.C. Governor Calls on Scana to Shoulder Costs of Canceled Nuclear Project

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on Scana Corp. to bear costs connected to its failed nuclear project now subject to investigations by federal and state authorities and investor lawsuits, as opposed to its customers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)