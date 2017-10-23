Dividend Fears Take Toll on GE Shares

Shares of General Electric took another pounding, reflecting investor fears that a conglomerate that was once the bluest of blue chips faces challenges daunting enough to force a dividend cut.

NYSE Monitor Accuses Wedbush Securities of Supervisory Deficiencies

The watchdog of the New York Stock Exchange has accused Wedbush Securities Inc. and co-founder Edward Wedbush of violating multiple exchange policies and federal securities laws concerning record-keeping and supervisory protocols.

VW Wins Approval for Diesel-Emissions Fixes

Volkswagen AG won approval from U.S. and California environmental regulators for fixes to more than 38,000 diesel-powered vehicles rigged to dupe emissions tests.

Whirlpool Cuts Guidance, Citing Rising Costs

Whirlpool Corp. shares fell sharply in after-hours trading Monday after the appliance maker issued a profit warning, blaming rising costs.

Seagate Technology Sees Signs of a Turnaround

Seagate Technology PLC reported higher-than-expected earnings as executives touted benefits of a prospective technology-supply deal with Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip business and outlined plans for additional cost cuts.

N.Y. Probe of Weinstein Company's Handling of Sex Claims

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into the Weinstein Company to determine whether its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against co-founder Harvey Weinstein violated state or city laws.

GE Shares Sink As Analysts Cut Price Targets, Question Dividend

Shares of General Electric Co. fell Monday as analysts raced to cut their price targets after the conglomerate's latest disappointing earnings report.

Former HSBC Executive Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury found Mark Johnson, a former high-ranking HSBC Holdings PLC executive, guilty on charges that he misused information about a client's $3.5 billion currency trade to make millions of dollars for the bank.

Under Armour Co-Founder Kip Fulks Takes Sabbatical

Kip Fulks, a co-founder of Under Armour, is taking a sabbatical from the company, and the sportswear maker is considering exiting tennis and other categories as it combats slowing industry sales, said people familiar with the matter.

Hasbro Gives Cautious Holiday Outlook

Hasbro Inc. warned that the Toys "R" Us Inc. bankruptcy will soften sales during the key holiday period, with the maker of Nerf guns and Disney Princess dolls unsure how frequently it will ship items to the specialty retailer.

