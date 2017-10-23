Amazon Says 238 Places Want to Host Its New Headquarters

Continue Reading Below

Amazon said it received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America to host its second headquarters.

Former HSBC Executive Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury found Mark Johnson, a former high-ranking HSBC Holdings PLC executive, guilty on charges that he misused information about a client's $3.5 billion currency trade to make millions of dollars for the bank.

Whirlpool Cuts Guidance, Citing Rising Costs

Whirlpool Corp. shares fell sharply in after-hours trading Monday after the appliance maker issued a profit warning, blaming rising costs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

VW Wins Approval for Diesel-Emissions Fixes

Volkswagen AG won approval from U.S. and California environmental regulators for fixes to more than 38,000 diesel-powered vehicles rigged to dupe emissions tests.

GE Shares Sink As Analysts Cut Price Targets, Question Dividend

Shares of General Electric Co. fell Monday as analysts raced to cut their price targets after the conglomerate's latest disappointing earnings report.

Seagate Technology Sees Signs of a Turnaround

Seagate Technology PLC reported higher-than-expected earnings as executives touted benefits of a prospective technology-supply deal with Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip business and outlined plans for additional cost cuts.

Cisco Steers Further Into Cloud With Purchase of BroadSoft

Cisco Systems plans to pay $1.73 billion to acquire BroadSoft, a maker of cloud-based communications software, as the networking giant steers further away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

Kaspersky to Allow Review of Its Cybersecurity Software

Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm, pledged to turn over the source code for its antivirus software for independent review-a bid to protect its reputation after U.S. officials said Russian operatives have used the popular program to spy on Americans.

Under Armour Co-Founder Kip Fulks Takes Sabbatical

Kip Fulks, a co-founder of Under Armour, is taking a sabbatical from the company, and the sportswear maker is considering exiting tennis and other categories as it combats slowing industry sales, said people familiar with the matter.

Arconic Names Former GE Executive as CEO

Arconic named former General Electric executive Chip Blankenship as its new leader, roughly six months after its prior CEO stepped down after sending an unauthorized letter to an activist investor.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)