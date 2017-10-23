Amazon Says 238 Places Want to Host Its New Headquarters

Amazon said it received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America to host its second headquarters.

Former HSBC Executive Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury found Mark Johnson, a former high-ranking HSBC Holdings PLC executive, guilty on charges that he misused information about a client's $3.5 billion currency trade to make millions of dollars for the bank.

GE Shares Sink As Analysts Cut Price Targets, Question Dividend

Shares of General Electric Co. fell Monday as analysts raced to cut their price targets after the conglomerate's latest disappointing earnings report.

Cisco Steers Further Into Cloud With Purchase of BroadSoft

Cisco Systems plans to pay $1.73 billion to acquire BroadSoft, a maker of cloud-based communications software, as the networking giant steers further away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

Kaspersky to Allow Review of Its Cybersecurity Software

Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm, pledged to turn over the source code for its antivirus software for independent review-a bid to protect its reputation after U.S. officials said Russian operatives have used the popular program to spy on Americans.

Under Armour Co-Founder Kip Fulks Takes Sabbatical

Kip Fulks, a co-founder of Under Armour, is taking a sabbatical from the company, and the sportswear maker is considering exiting tennis and other categories as it combats slowing industry sales, said people familiar with the matter.

Arconic Names Former GE Executive as CEO

Arconic named former General Electric executive Chip Blankenship as its new leader, roughly six months after its prior CEO stepped down after sending an unauthorized letter to an activist investor.

T-Mobile Skirts Merger Issue as Customer Base Grows

T-Mobile US added 817,000 of its most valuable postpaid phone accounts in the third quarter but mostly avoided addressing its merger discussions with rival Sprint, forcing investors to wait a while longer for word on the company's future.

Hasbro Gives Cautious Holiday Outlook

Hasbro Inc. warned that the Toys "R" Us Inc. bankruptcy will soften sales during the key holiday period, with the maker of Nerf guns and Disney Princess dolls unsure how frequently it will ship items to the specialty retailer.

EU Antitrust Authorities Raid Daimler, Volkswagen Offices

European antitrust authorities carried out further inspections of German car makers' premises, including the offices of Volkswagen and Daimler, over concerns about an illegal cartel.

October 23, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)