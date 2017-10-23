On Our Radar

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Weighed By Losses For Miners, Oil Producers

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch Features Dow Jones Newswires

GKN reportedly considering splitting up in two

U.K. stocks sagged Monday, with mining shares losing ground as a new trading week got under way, but gains for industrials companies helped cushion the loss.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 7,515.59, led by the oil and gas and basic materials group. The index on Friday closed up less than 1 point (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ftse-100-gains-as-us-budget-vote-pushes-pound-lower-2017-10-20). That marked a 0.2% loss last week, breaking a four-week run of gains.

Mining shares moved lower alongside a pullback in metals prices, including gold , copper and palladium . Shares of copper producer Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.LN) fell 0.8%, Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) gave up 0.4% and BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.LN) (BHP.AU) (BHP.AU) dropped 0.8%.

Dollar-denominated metals prices were lower as the U.S. dollar rose against most major rivals, largely against the euro and the Japanese yen . Euro traders were looking ahead to the European Central Bank's policy decision due Thursday, while yen traders sold the Japanese currency after this weekend's general election that delivered a convincing majority to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japans-abe-wins-by-a-landslide-now-aims-to-change-constitution-2017-10-23). Abe's win raises the prospect for continued loose monetary policy.

Oil prices resisted strength in the dollar, but shares of oil major BP PLC (BP.LN) (BP.LN) dropped 0.6% and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) (RDSB.LN) was down 0.3%.

The pound traded at $1.3193, up from $1.3188 late Friday in New York.

Corporates: GKN PLC (GKN.LN) gained 3% following a Sunday Times report the company is considering a split of its aerospace and automotive businesses (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/gkn-which-makes-wing-tips-for-airbus-and-parts-for-mercedes-eyes-split-to-create-two-ftse-champions-x7c2t6bj0).

Spire Healthcare Group PLC shares (SPI.LN) rallied 11% on the mid-cap FTSE 250 after Spire rejected a preliminary takeover approach from major shareholder Mediclinic International PLC (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spire-rejects-mediclinics-16-bln-takeoveroffer-2017-10-23)(MDC.LN). The offered valued Spire at about GBP1.20 billion ($1.59 billion). Mediclinic shares fell 0.8% on the FTSE 100.

CRH PLC shares picked up 1.5% after the building materials supplier won support of its planned takeover of Ash Grove Cement Co. (ASHG)

