CRH PLC Ash Grove Acquisition Update

TIDMCRH

Continue Reading Below

RNS Number : 2620U

CRH PLC

23 October 2017

This document contains inside information

Press Release

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CRH receives Ash Grove shareholder approval for US$3.5bn acquisition

20 October 2017

On 21 September 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company ("Ash Grove"), a leading US cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

On 5 October 2017, having received an unsolicited, preliminary, non-binding competing acquisition proposal, Ash Grove extended the period for obtaining shareholder approval for the transaction until 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on October 20, 2017.

As announced by Ash Grove today, CRH has now received Ash Grove shareholder approval for the proposed acquisition at a total consideration of US$3.5 billion. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in late 2017 or early 2018.

Further details will be provided as part of CRH's Trading Update on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

****

For further information contact CRH plc at +353 1 404 1000

Albert Manifold Chief Executive

Senan Murphy Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

This document contains inside information and has been issued pursuant to Article 2.1(b) of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055. The date and time of this statement is the same as the date and time that it has been communicated to the media.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ACQFBLLLDBFBFBX

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)