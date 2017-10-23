Consumer Companies Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined amid mixed earnings.
Hasbro fell after the toy maker projected fourth-quarter results short of investors' expectations. Toy makers are fighting to maintain a niche as childs' play moves onto digital platforms. V.F. shares rose after the maker of clothes under labels such as Vans and North Face raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts.
October 23, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)