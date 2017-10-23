China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 23 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 855,536 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,540 11,620 11,270 11,415 11,455 -40 4,070 25,304
Jan-18 13,700 13,840 13,315 13,520 13,535 -15 753,614 322,792
Mar-18 13,825 13,825 13,700 13,775 13,690 85 26 734
Apr-18 13,900 13,900 13,660 13,780 13,765 15 4 76
May-18 14,150 14,300 13,800 13,975 13,990 -15 91,180 100,066
Jun-18 14,185 14,185 13,935 14,005 13,945 60 34 1,188
Jul-18 14,120 14,120 14,000 14,050 14,050 0 28 1,216
Aug-18 14,250 14,250 14,140 14,195 14,185 10 4 1,164
Sep-18 14,410 14,560 14,140 14,305 14,310 -5 6,576 14,970
Oct-18 - - - 14,450 14,450 0 0 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 23, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)