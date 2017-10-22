Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP; Policy Decision From the ECB

In the week ahead, we will see early readings on third-quarter gross domestic product in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as monetary policy decisions from the eurozone and Brazilian central banks.

Europe's Chances for a Wage Boom Look Slim

European Central Bank officials are watching wage growth as they plot a gradual retreat from easy money policies to boost the regional economy. But the pickup they're looking for as a signal that Europe is returning to full health might not materialize.

ECB Taper to Have Ripples From Switzerland to Ivory Coast

The ECB is expected to begin unwinding its extraordinary monetary stimulus on Thursday. That could have a knock-on effect on markets in the countries whose monetary policy is most closely linked to the ECB.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

What Will the Next Fed Chief Do About Stocks?

With the Federal Reserve likely to be under new leadership next year, investors are asking how the central bank will approach the economy. They should also be asking how the Fed will deal with asset prices.

Hunt for Yield Fuels Boom in Another Complex, Risky Security

Return-starved investors are piling into collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, which slice and dice risky, leveraged bank loans.

At Fidelity, New Fallout From Claims of Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Fidelity Investments is moving to address long-simmering problems with workplace conduct following allegations of sexual harassment and bullying that led to the ouster of some high-profile employees at the mutual-fund giant.

Qatar Makes Accounting Change Ahead of Bond Sale

An abrupt accounting change that nearly doubled Qatar's hard currency assets is drawing investor scrutiny as the nation prepares for a major bond sale.

Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks rose, extending a remarkable streak of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its best week in more than a month.

Trump Signals Yellen Still a Top Fed Candidate After Meeting This Week

Donald Trump signaled that Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen remains a strong candidate to be renominated for the job after the two met this week, saying he liked her "a lot," while also highlighting John Taylor and Jerome Powell as front-runners.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)