Utilities Shares Flat On Cyclical Rotation - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were flat as traders rotated into cyclical areas in light of the outlook for tax policy. The Senate passed a blueprint of the budget, clearing a key hurdle to congressional approval of the Trump administration's proposed corporate and personal income-tax cuts. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on Scana Corp. to bear costs connected to its failed nuclear project now subject to investigations by federal and state authorities.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 20, 2017 16:49 ET (20:49 GMT)