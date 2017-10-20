Solid GDP Growth Seen in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Oct 53.9 (3) 53.1*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Oct N/A 55.3*
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 19
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Sep +1.0% (13) +2.0%**
1000 New Home Sales Sep 555K (13) 560K
-- percent change Sep -0.9% -3.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 21 235K (9) 222K
1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +0.2% (5) -2.6%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 17
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +2.7% (15) +3.1%***
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +1.8% (7) +1.0%***
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 100.9 (8) 101.1****
(Final)
*End-Sep Reading
**Revised Figure
***2Q 3rd Reading
****Oct Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
