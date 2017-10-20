Trump Signals Yellen Still in Contention for Another Term as Fed Chief

President Donald Trump signaled that Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen remains a strong candidate to be renominated for the job, saying he liked her "a lot," while also highlighting John Taylor and Jerome Powell as front-runners.

Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks rose, extending a remarkable streak of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its best week in more than a month.

U.S. Ran $666 Billion Deficit In Fiscal 2017

The federal budget deficit widened in fiscal year 2017 to the sixth highest deficit on record as government spending growth outpaced growth in tax collections for the second year in a row, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

Housing-Supply Shortage Weighs on Home Sales

Sales of previously owned homes declined on an annual basis for the first time since July 2016, suggesting a chronic shortage of homes for sale is beginning to take a bigger toll on the market.

GOP Gears Up for Tax-Overhaul Push

With the Senate's passage of a 2018 budget, the sprint to write a major tax bill is on. Here are the next steps Republican lawmakers must take to notch a legislative victory.

EU Inches Forward on Brexit but Says Progress Is Too Slow

European Union leaders signaled willingness to advance to the next phase of Brexit talks but said British Prime Minister Theresa May must first provide more details on how much the U.K. will pay the bloc upon leaving.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Seven in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 736, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Fed's Mester Says It May Be Time to Ease Rules on Smaller Financial Firms

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said regulatory burdens could be eased on small financial institutions, in a speech that described her vision of how best to regulate the banking sector.

How High Could Rates Go if John Taylor Becomes Fed Chairman?

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate would be significantly higher if the 1993 "Taylor rule," named for the Fed chairman contender, were applied.

Oil Edges Higher on Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose Friday, boosted by disruptions to production in Iraq amid geopolitical conflict.

