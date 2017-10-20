Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks, the dollar and bond yields edged higher after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint seen as a key hurdle in revamping the tax code. The Dow industrials added 0.2%.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Edged Up in September

Sales of previously owned homes edged higher in September, reflecting a rebound in home sales in a previously hurricane-ravaged Houston.

How High Could Rates Go if John Taylor Becomes Fed Chairman?

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate would be significantly higher if the 1993 "Taylor rule," named for the Fed chairman contender, were applied.

EU Inches Forward on Brexit but Says Progress Is Too Slow

European Union leaders signaled willingness to advance to the next phase of Brexit talks but said British Prime Minister Theresa May must first provide more details on how much the U.K. will pay the bloc upon leaving.

Oil Pulls Back From Recent Rally Despite Iraq Tensions

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day, coming off a three-week high earlier in the week, as investors considered the potential impact of ongoing geopolitical risks on global oil supply.

GOP Gears Up for Tax-Overhaul Push

With the Senate's passage of a 2018 budget, the sprint to write a major tax bill is on. Here are the next steps Republican lawmakers must take to notch a legislative victory.

Canada CPI Grinds Higher in September

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated higher in September for a third straight month, as gasoline prices surged due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey in oil-rich Texas.

Canada Retail Sales Post Surprise Drop

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, due in part to the biggest month-over-month drop in purchases of food and beverages in nearly three years.

Three Wise Men: Xi Seeks to Join Mao and Deng in China's 'Holy Scripture'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has collected titles, like commander-in-chief, to signify his ascendance as the country's most powerful leader in decades. Now he is being hailed as its most thoughtful leader too.

Switzerland's Old-Money Problem: One Billion in Expiring Francs

One of the world's most coveted currency notes, the Swiss franc, includes a feature that runs at odds with its reputation as a safe store of value: It has an expiration date-and for some notes, that is fast approaching.

