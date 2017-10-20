Dollar Gains as Senate Budget Vote Lifts Tax-Cut Hopes

Continue Reading Below

The dollar hit an October high after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint, raising hopes for a Republican-led tax overhaul.

Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks around the world climbed after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint seen as a key hurdle in the process of revamping the tax code.

ECB to Rescue Credit From Taper Hit

The prospective tapering of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing program could push euro corporate bond yields higher, prices lower, and spook investors but the good news is the ECB will likely prevent it.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Dow Edges Higher, Recovering from Triple-Digit Intraday Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down roughly 105 points at its session low before the blue-chip index recovered toward the close and notched a fresh record.

Spain Poised to Strip Catalonia of Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is poised to exercise constitutional powers to impose tighter control on Catalonia, plunging Spain into uncharted waters as Madrid seeks to quell the region's bid for independence.

European Leaders Rebuff May's Bid to Revive Brexit Talks

European leaders rebuffed British Prime Minister Theresa May's pitch to revive stalled Brexit talks on Thursday.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 44-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 44 years, reflecting power outages in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have disrupted the application process.

SEC Approves Chicago Stock Exchange's 'Speed Bump'

The SEC has approved a plan by the tiny Chicago Stock Exchange to introduce a new "speed bump," a person familiar with the situation said.

Kiwi Dollar Takes Fright at New Government

The surprise emergence of a Labour-led coalition government in New Zealand has pummeled the kiwi dollar as global investors contemplate a raft of potential changes to economic policy, including the targets of the country's central bank.

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China's transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy-and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)