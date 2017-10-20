Dollar Gains as Senate Budget Vote Lifts Tax-Cut Hopes

The dollar hit an October high after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint, raising hopes for a Republican-led tax overhaul.

Global Markets Rise as Senate Passes Budget Proposal

The Senate's passage of a budget blueprint sent Asia-Pacific stocks higher, helping benchmarks in Japan and New Zealand notch their 14th straight day of gains.

SEC Approves Chicago Stock Exchange's 'Speed Bump'

The SEC has approved a plan by the tiny Chicago Stock Exchange to introduce a new "speed bump," a person familiar with the situation said.

ECB to Rescue Credit From Taper Hit

The prospective tapering of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing program could push euro corporate bond yields higher, prices lower, and spook investors but the good news is the ECB will likely prevent it.

Dow Edges Higher, Recovering from Triple-Digit Intraday Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down roughly 105 points at its session low before the blue-chip index recovered toward the close and notched a fresh record.

Spain Poised to Strip Catalonia of Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is poised to exercise constitutional powers to impose tighter control on Catalonia, plunging Spain into uncharted waters as Madrid seeks to quell the region's bid for independence.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 44-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 44 years, reflecting power outages in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have disrupted the application process.

Kiwi Dollar Takes Fright at New Government

The surprise emergence of a Labour-led coalition government in New Zealand has pummeled the kiwi dollar as global investors contemplate a raft of potential changes to economic policy, including the targets of the country's central bank.

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China's transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy-and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.

Tillerson Balances Trump's Goals and His Own

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described how he seeks to manage an often-fraught relationship with President Donald Trump, saying he tries to deliver short-term victories to an impatient commander-in-chief while focusing on a longer horizon himself.

