Eurozone Current Account Surplus Widened in August

The eurozone's current account surplus widened slightly in August, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.
The surplus increased to 33.3 billion euros ($39.37 billion), from EUR31.5 billion in July.
The data showed that the currency bloc posted a surplus in goods, services, and primary income, while posting a deficit in secondary income. Nevertheless, for the twelve months to August, the total surplus was slightly smaller in proportion to the size of the economy than one year earlier. The aggregate surplus stood at 3.1% of gross domestic product compared with 3.3% a year earlier.
October 20, 2017 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)