Consumer Stocks Rise Modestly on Mixed Earnings - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as earnings came in mixed. Procter & Gamble shares fell after the consumer-products giant posted another meager increase in quarterly profit, as consumers continue cutting back on purchases of kitchen towels, diapers and other household items. Whole Foods Market said a data breach involving credit-card charges made at the grocer's tap rooms and full-service restaurants affected about 100 venues in its stores over a six-month period.
October 20, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)