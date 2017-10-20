On Our Radar

China Southern Air to Buy 38 Aircraft From Boeing

By Joanne Chiu Features Dow Jones Newswires

China Southern Airlines Co. (1055.HK) has agreed to buy 38 Boeing aircraft from the U.S. aircraft maker for a list price of US$5.65 billion, as it seeks to boost capacity amid growing air-travel demand.

The Guangzhou-based airline said Friday it will take delivery of the planes, which include eight B777-300ER aircraft and 30 B737-8 jets, in stages between 2019 and 2020.

The Chinese state-owned airline, which plans to fund the purchase with internal resources and bank loans, said the Boeing aircraft will increase its capacity by about 8%.

October 20, 2017 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)