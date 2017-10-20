China Southern Air to Buy 38 Aircraft From Boeing

China Southern Airlines Co. (1055.HK) has agreed to buy 38 Boeing aircraft from the U.S. aircraft maker for a list price of US$5.65 billion, as it seeks to boost capacity amid growing air-travel demand.

The Guangzhou-based airline said Friday it will take delivery of the planes, which include eight B777-300ER aircraft and 30 B737-8 jets, in stages between 2019 and 2020.

The Chinese state-owned airline, which plans to fund the purchase with internal resources and bank loans, said the Boeing aircraft will increase its capacity by about 8%.

