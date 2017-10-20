On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, October 20 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 765,716 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,285 11,595 11,255 11,455 11,440 15 3,528 25,532

Jan-18 13,355 13,800 13,210 13,535 13,570 -35 672,996 322,072

Mar-18 13,500 13,900 13,500 13,690 13,730 -40 26 736

Apr-18 13,640 13,985 13,640 13,765 13,830 -65 10 72

May-18 13,810 14,230 13,700 13,990 14,015 -25 84,342 94,876

Jun-18 13,815 14,145 13,815 13,945 14,035 -90 20 1,186

Jul-18 13,905 14,210 13,905 14,050 14,145 -95 14 1,210

Aug-18 13,935 14,340 13,935 14,185 14,145 40 10 1,162

Sep-18 14,165 14,535 14,055 14,310 14,350 -40 4,770 14,108

Oct-18 - - - 14,450 14,450 0 0 12

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)