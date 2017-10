China Life Insurance Co. (2628.HK) said it expects net profit for the first nine months to rise 95% from the 13.53 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) last year.

The Chinese insurer said after markets closed Friday that the expected strong results were driven by higher investment income during the period.

October 20, 2017 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)