BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Climb As Senate Passes Budget Bill, Juices Risk Appetite

Benchmark 10-year yield nears 2.40%

Treasury prices tumbled early Friday, pushing yields firmly higher, as the Senate passed a budget bill late Thursday that was seen as a crucial bridge to reforming the U.S. tax code--delivering a further jolt to appetite for assets perceived as risky and away from the safety of government bonds.

Where are Treasury yields?

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.380%, compared with 2.323% late Thursday in New York. The 2-year Treasury note yield was at 1.560%, versus 1.555% in the prior session. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond , known as the long bond, was at 2.895%, compared with 2.829% late Thursday in New York.

The 5-year Treasury yield broke through 2.00%, a key psychological barrier, for the first time since March.

What's driving markets?

A 51-49 vote, with passage requiring just 50 votes in the Senate (https://www.wsj.com/articles/gop-gears-up-for-tax-overhaul-push-1508491802), clears the way for broader passage of the GOP-led tax overhaul plan. Key House and Senate lawmakers privately hammered out a compromise Thursday that would likely eliminate the need for a conference committee, buying Republicans at least a week to do more tax work. Reform to the tax code has been viewed as one important leg to a slate of pro-business legislations championed by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's election win nine months ago jolted yields and stock values higher on the belief that those reforms would come to passage soon, against the backdrop of a Republican-led Congress. But there have been a host of stumbles along the way that have diminished expectations.

What are strategist saying?

"Markets are anticipating a path forward for tax reform/cuts which, combined with an apparent narrowing of the Fed Chair search to Powell (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-reportedly-leaning-toward-powell-for-fed-chairman-2017-10-19)and Taylor, has pushed the 2-year note yield to its cycle high," said Robert Sinche, global strategist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

What else is on investors' radar?

A reading on existing home sales rose 0.7% in September to an annual rate of 5.39 million. Economists forecast a reading of 5.3 million sales.

And Yellen is set to give a speech at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

What are other assets doing?

Stocks across the globe are surging with hope of a tax cuts in the No.1 economy in the world helping to foster risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index , the Nasdaq Composite Index rallied to fresh all-time highs on Friday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-sp-shape-up-for-more-records-after-senate-clears-big-hurdle-to-tax-reform-2017-10-20). The U.S. dollar also rose on the hope of Wall Street-friendly policies (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-storms-higher-on-revived-hopes-for-tax-cuts-2017-10-20), with the ICE U.S. Dollar up 0.6% at 93.67.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year German bond , known as the bund, jumped 5 basis points to 0.44%. The yield of Spanish 10-year note , which has been shaken by political drama (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/catalonia-to-declare-independence-if-spain-cancels-autonomy-report-2017-10-18)between the Spanish government and Catalonia's pursuit of independence, rose 3 basis points to 1.65%. Analysts worry that events in Spain may undermine the territorial integrity of the European Union.

