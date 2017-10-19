Tencent Launches Smartphone Game in Support of China's President

The latest way people are showing their support for China's core leader? By vigorously tapping their smartphone screens to "clap" for President Xi Jinping.

Continue Reading Below

As the Communist Party congress opened Wednesday, videogame company Tencent Holdings Ltd. released a free game where users try to outdo one another with hearty applause for Mr. Xi.

"Most Chinese are playing it in a jovial way to show their support," said Shaun Rein, managing director of CMR China. "People liked what Xi said yesterday and are very supportive of the rejuvenation of the party and the rejuvenation of China."

Tencent didn't return calls for comment. The Shenzhen-based company has recently come under fire from the Chinese government for hosting fake news, pornography and other forms of banned content. The Cyberspace Administration of China said Tencent's hugely popular WeChat app "failed to fulfill its management duty" in ensuring users of its public accounts didn't post illegal content.

The game is played on smartphones. Users watch snippets of Mr. Xi's three-and-half hour speech that he delivered at the opening of China's 19th Party Congress, then have 19 seconds to "clap" as many times as possible rapidly tapping a finger on their smartphone screen.

At the end of the 19 seconds, players receive a score (how many times they clapped), and are invited to share it with friends via WeChat.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The game is the latest patriotic move by Tencent, to show the government it's toeing the party line, at a time when China's tech firms have been under mounting pressure from the government.

A day before, the company issued a notice that users of its WeChat and QQ social messaging apps wouldn't be able to update their profile pictures or information until the end of the month. While the company cited "system maintenance" as the reasoning, users of the services noted the timing coincided with the opening of the 19th Party Congress.

Using Mr. Xi in a game has potential risks. After memes of Mr. Xi being compared to Winnie the Pooh spread earlier this year, censors banned the bear from China's internet.

But so far, the clapping game doesn't appear to have raised any hackles.

"If anything," Mr. Rein says of the game, "it's a good way to soften up Xi's image."

--

Kersten Zhang

contributed to this article.

Write to Alyssa Abkowitz at alyssa.abkowitz@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2017 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)