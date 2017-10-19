Ryanair Ends Legal Proceedings Against eDreams, Google

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.LN) has reached a settlement with EDreams Odigeo SA (EDR.MC) and Google's parent in an advertising dispute.

The airline said that the conditions of the settlement are confidential.

The dispute--which dates back to 2015 and was being adjudicated in the Irish High Court--concerned eDreams online advertisements hosted on Google's AdWords platform.

According to media reports at the time, Ryanair had accused Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), of hosting what the carrier considered misleading eDreams ads selling Ryanair tickets.

October 19, 2017 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)