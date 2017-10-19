Oil Futures Pull Back Anew After Overnight Drop

Oil prices were little changed in Asia, paring early gains seen after crude pulled back Thursday.

--November Nymex light, sweet crude oil on the New York Mercantile exchange was recently up 0.2% at $51.38 a barrel in the Globex trading session. December Brent was flat at $57.23.

--The market has largely ignored bullish comments from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said market balance is in sight while Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any extension of current production caps should continue through 2018.

