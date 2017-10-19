Nissan says to suspend all Japanese car production

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants.

The company's Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa added that the suspension of its operations and improvement of the checks process was expected to take at least two weeks.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; writing by Marc Jones in London)