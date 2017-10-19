On Our Radar

Nissan says to suspend all Japanese car production

Auto Reuters

The Nissan logo is seen at the company's display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Nissan logo is seen at the company's display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (Reuters)

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants.

Continue Reading Below

The company's Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa added that the suspension of its operations and improvement of the checks process was expected to take at least two weeks.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; writing by Marc Jones in London)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments