China Leans on Old-Time Drivers to Reach 6.8% Growth

The Chinese economy expanded at a robust 6.8% pace in the third quarter, meeting market expectations, as traditional growth drivers such as manufacturing and exports gained steam.

As China Extends Declines, Other Asia Markets Retreat

Chinese equities extended their declines after the nation reported slightly slower growth in the third quarter, while other Asian-Pacific markets pared early gains.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged, sticking to a cautious stance amid geopolitical tensions over North Korea as it waits for further evidence of a firm economic recovery before it considers tightening policy.

Japan Trade Surplus Widens

Japan's trade surplus surged 38% from a year earlier, helped by strong overseas demand for semiconductors, data from Japan's finance ministry showed.

Australia Works to Get Unemployment Down to Four-Year Low

Australia's unemployment rate fell to a four-year low in September, adding to the biggest hiring surge in the period since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Dow Closes Above 23000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday closed above 23000 for the first time, driven by soaring shares of International Business Machines.

Fed's Beige Book: Economic Activity Grows Despite Hurricanes

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country in September and October, despite sector-wide disruptions caused by recent hurricanes in the Southern and Eastern U.S., according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

SEC Names J.P. Morgan Executive as Top Regulator of Exchanges

The SEC on Wednesday tapped J.P. Morgan Chase's top electronic-trading executive as a senior regulator, signaling an appetite for shaking up rules that are blamed for fragmenting trading across dozens of venues and fomenting the rise of high-frequency trading.

Hurricanes Weighed on Housing Starts

U.S. housing starts decreased last month for the fifth time in six months, as builders felt the brunt of construction delays as well as labor and material shortages caused by hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

Machines Took Over the Stock Market. Next Up, Bonds

Banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are unleashing new trading software systems in an attempt to pick up share in the $6 trillion market for investment-grade corporate debt.

