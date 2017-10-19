GM Reaches $120 Million Ignition-Switch Settlement

General Motorshas agreed to pay $120 million to settle a multistate probe of its mishandling of an ignition-switch defect, the latest financial hit to the Detroit auto giant over a safety crisis linked to numerous deaths and injuries.

Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc. boosted its subscriber rolls in the third quarter, a sign the carrier's return to unlimited data plans earlier this year has staunched customer defections.

Target Expands Store Makeovers

Target Corp. said it would expand plans to remodel its existing supercenters and open smaller stores in cities, as the retailer seeks to win back shoppers in the competitive retail environment.

Facebook to Test News-Subscription Sign-up

Facebook will soon begin testing a feature that will allow news publishers to sign up subscribers through its Instant Articles program.

U.K. Regulator Asks Banks to Probe Links With Gupta Family

HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have been asked by the U.K. financial regulator to review possible business with South Africa's Gupta family.

FDA Chief: Menthol, Tobacco Flavors Could Do 'Both Harm and Good'

The use of flavors in different tobacco products has the potential to do "both harm and good," the FDA's chief said Thursday, explaining that the agency would weigh both possibilities as it considers a ban on flavors.

Reliability Ratings for Electric Cars Get a Boost

Auto makers struggling to sell drivers on electric cars can look forward to one advantage of adding more battery-powered vehicles to their fleets: beefing up their reliability ratings thanks to the electric cars' simplicity.

Lyft Raises $1 Billion in Round Led by Alphabet's CapitalG

Ride-hailing startup Lyft raised $1 billion in a funding round led by Alphabet's CapitalG unit, boosting its valuation by nearly 50% as it eyes expansion.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

Wal-Mart's Answer to Amazon? Its Own Web Mall

Wal-Mart is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, a potential first step in creating an online mall shoppers could access from Wal-Mart's website.

