Nestle Earnings Highlight Pressure to Boost Returns

Nestlé said a key sales measure weakened in the first nine months of the year and that it doesn't expect an improvement in the final quarter, underscoring the pressure it faces to boost profit, including from activist investor Daniel Loeb.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Issues 2018 Outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. approved $5 billion more to buy back stock as part of a pledge to return most of its cash to shareholders and gave a mixed view for 2018.

Viacom and Charter in Preliminary Carriage Deal

Media giant Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications have agreed to a preliminary deal that would put eight of Viacom's most important channels in the cheapest package available to the 16.6 million subscribers to Charter's Spectrum service, according to people familiar with the matter.

AmEx Retirement Shines Light on Lack of Diversity in CEO Ranks

Kenneth Chenault's retirement from the chief executive post at American Express Co. will reduce the number of African-American CEOs of Fortune 500 companies by a quarter.

Toyota, Other Auto Makers Say Aluminum From Kobe Steel Cleared Safety Checks

Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Mazda Motor said they haven't found vehicle-safety issues from aluminum supplied by Kobe Steel, which sparked world-wide concern when it admitted falsifying documents about the metal.

SAP Raises Guidance As Profits Rise

Germany's SAP said it's raising its outlook for 2017 after posting a 35% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Roche Sales Boosted by New Drugs

Roche said that third-quarter sales increased 4.9%, boosted by its pipeline of recently launched drugs.

Publicis Revenue Edges Ahead

France's Publicis posted a 1.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, a result that could help ease the widespread investor panic that has engulfed the advertising sector since the last round of earnings.

American Express CEO to Step Down After 16 Years

Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express Co. and one of the country's most prominent African-American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run.

Former Uber Executive Is Dropped From Privacy Lawsuit

Uber's former chief business officer, Emil Michael, was dropped as a defendant in a lawsuit that alleges top Uber executives invaded the privacy of a woman raped by a driver in India.

October 19, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)