Industrials Rise After Strong Regional Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after another strong regional manufacturing report. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of general business activity covering factories in the region jumped to 27.9 from 23.8 in September. Earlier this week, the Empire State index registered its highest reading of factory activity in New York state in three years.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 19, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)