Health Care Stocks Higher Ahead Of Earnings - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would fare well in earnings season. Shares of Gilead Sciences rose after the Food and Drug Administration approved a lymphoma treatment that the biotech company had acquired as part of its recent $11 billion purchase of rival Kite Pharma. President Donald Trump will support a bipartisan bill on health care only if it includes a series of conservative measures that Republicans have long sought and that are missing from the bill as presented Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.
October 19, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)