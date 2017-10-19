China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, October 19 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,012,402 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,490 11,575 11,305 11,440 11,465 -25 5,462 26,454
Jan-18 13,600 13,785 13,320 13,570 13,600 -30 905,204 333,818
Mar-18 13,610 13,895 13,610 13,730 13,845 -115 286 742
Apr-18 - - - 13,830 13,830 0 0 72
May-18 14,060 14,220 13,810 14,015 14,040 -25 96,116 97,098
Jun-18 14,055 14,140 13,850 14,035 14,055 -20 64 1,190
Jul-18 14,090 14,280 14,005 14,145 14,175 -30 32 1,212
Aug-18 14,210 14,220 14,080 14,145 14,250 -105 8 1,162
Sep-18 14,350 14,530 14,145 14,350 14,375 -25 5,214 14,144
Oct-18 14,365 14,590 14,325 14,450 14,430 20 16 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 19, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)