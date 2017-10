BP PLC (BP.LN) said Thursday that its chairman, Carl-Henric Svanberg, intends to retire.

The oil company said Mr. Svanberg will chair BP's annual general meeting in May 2018, and remain in position until a successor is appointed. Mr. Svanberg became chairman in January 2010.

Shares are up 3.10 pence, or 0.6%, at 491.10 pence at 1440 GMT.

October 19, 2017 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)