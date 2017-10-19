Barrick Gold, Tanzania Strike Partnership Deal -- Update

Barrick Gold Corp. said its African subsidiary will make a $300 million payment to the government of Tanzania as part of an agreement to resolve tax and revenue sharing disputes over its three gold mines in the country.

The Toronto-based mining company said its majority controlled Acacia Mining PLC has struck a framework for a new partnership that will hand the African government 50% of the economic benefits of its mining operations. Further details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Acacia, which is 63.9% owned by Barrick, said it didn't receive a copy of the agreement until after its parent and the government announced the pact early Thursday morning. The company said any agreement is subject to Acacia's approval and it has yet to review the details.

Acacia is Tanzania's biggest gold miner in the country with $1 billion in annual revenue. It was served with a $190 billion bill earlier this year for what Tanzanian authorities have said were unpaid taxes, penalties and interest accumulated over the past 17 years.

Tanzania banned exports from two of Acacia's mines in March after the government alleged it found 10 times more gold in the company's export containers that in declared to Tanzanian authorities. Acacia disputed the claim

The aggressive actions by Tanzania President John Magufuli, who earlier this year declared an "economic war" on foreign miners, prompted some companies to cease or scale back mining operations in the country.

Benjamin Mchwampaka, minerals commissioner with Tanzania's mining ministry, said the government had negotiated "a very good deal" with Acacia, which he said was in line with a July revamp of the country's mining laws.

"Apart from the legal requirements, we will be sharing revenues equally with Acacia Mining, this is what we have been pushing for all along," Mr. Mchwampaka said. "We are very pleased."

He said the government plans to start negotiations on revenue sharing with other mining companies, as it pushes to increase the contribution of the mining industry to its gross domestic product to 10% by 2025, from the current 5%.

The agreement was signed in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam on Thursday morning following a meeting with Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton and Mr. Magufuli.

"We have developed a framework for a modern, 21st century partnership that should ensure Acacia's operations generate sustainable benefits and mutual prosperity for the people of Tanzania, as well as for the owners of Barrick and Acacia," Mr. Thornton said in a statement.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com

