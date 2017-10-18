USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 18

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Oct 18, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1500-4.2000 30 Days DN 4.75 -15Z to -10Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.4625-9.5425 Spot DN 2.5-UP 3.5 -38X to -30X DN 2-UP 4
Soybeans 9.5425-9.5925 15-30 Days UP 5.5-UP 8.5 -30X to -25X UP 6-UP 9
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1350-3.2450 Spot DN 1.5 -35Z to -24Z UNCH
Corn 3.1350-3.2450 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -35Z to -24Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2350-3.3350 Spot DN 1.5 -25Z to -15Z UNCH
Corn 3.2350-3.3350 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -25Z to -15Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: September 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2381
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3240
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2145
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4264
