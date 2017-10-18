Orange Expands African Presence Into Sierra Leone

Orange (ORA.FR) has extended its African offering by launching branded services in Sierra Leone, the French telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

The launch comes after Orange and Senegalese telecommunications operator Sonatel acquired Airtel Sierra Leone in July 2016. The new brand will be known as Orange Sierra Leone.

Orange already operates in several African countries, including Kenya, Senegal and Botswana.

