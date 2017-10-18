Oil Prices Buoyed by Middle East Tensions

Oil prices traded higher Wednesday, supported by ongoing political tensions in the Middle East.

Continue Reading Below

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.76%, at $58.32 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.31%, at $52.04 a barrel.

"There are no prizes for guessing the current buzzword in the energy complex. Geopolitics and specifically geopolitical tensions have returned to the fore after being fanned by unrest in Iraq and rising hostility between the U.S. and Iran," Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd, wrote in a note Wednesday.

Escalating tensions between Iraq's central government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region have boosted crude prices in recent days, amid concerns the conflict could crimp exports from the area. Kurdistan, which voted almost unanimously to become an independent state in a controversial referendum late last month, exports nearly 600,000 barrels of oil a day.

Kurdish forces on Tuesday ceded control of large swaths of northern Iraq to Iraqi government forces, who earlier in the week had taken control of the oil-rich Kirkuk province. But Iraq's oil minister, Jabbar al-Luaibi, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that production from oil fields in Kirkuk was running normally.

The other geopolitical risk helping crude prices is the possibility the U.S. will impose fresh sanctions on Iran, limiting its oil export capacity. President Donald Trump last week refused to certify Iran's compliance with a 2015 international agreement to curb the Islamic Republic's nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Iran's deputy oil minister, Amir Zamaninia, insisted Tuesday at an oil industry conference in London that Mr. Trump's decision would have "little or no effect on our future plans on the oil industry."

Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at consultancy PetroMatrix, said he didn't expect more upside from the existing international tensions. "Geopolitical risk is somehow priced in," he said.

Mr. Jakob said Brent was unlikely to push above $60 a barrel because that level would encourage increased hedging from U.S. shale producers and less compliance among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with their deal to curb output.

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, including Russia, first agreed late last year to cap their production at around 1.8 million barrels a day lower than peak October 2016 levels, with the aim of alleviating global oversupply and boosting prices. The deal was extended in May through March 2018 and participants have indicated in recent weeks they could potentially prolong the agreement through the end of next year.

Investors and analysts will be looking ahead to weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, expected Wednesday afternoon.

Initial estimates Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed a 7.1 million barrel decrease in crude supplies last week.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up 0.82%, at $1.63 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $539.75 a metric ton, up 0.47% from the previous settlement.

--Benoit Faucon contributed to this article

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 06:52 ET (10:52 GMT)