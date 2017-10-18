Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Fixed Income Investor Meetings And Contemplated Bond Issuance

TIDMNHY
Continue Reading Below
Norsk Hydro ASA, rated Baa2 / BBB (both stable) by Moody's and S&P, has
mandated DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Nordea as Joint
Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in
the Nordics. NOK and SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or
floating rate bond issues with tenors in the range 2 to 7 years may
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
follow, subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds from the
contemplated bond issues will be general corporate purposes and
refinancing of debt raised in connection with the acquisition of Sapa AS,
announced on 10 July 2017.
Roadshow schedule:
Wednesday 25(th) October - Oslo
Thursday 26(th) October - Helsinki & Stockholm
Friday 27(th) October - Bergen & Global Investor Call
For further information, please contact:
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
Corporate Finance
Contact Peik Norenberg
Cellular +47 91761556
E-mail Peik.norenberg@hydro.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 18, 2017 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT)