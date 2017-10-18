Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Fixed Income Investor Meetings And Contemplated Bond Issuance

TIDMNHY

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated Baa2 / BBB (both stable) by Moody's and S&P, has

mandated DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Nordea as Joint

Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in

the Nordics. NOK and SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or

floating rate bond issues with tenors in the range 2 to 7 years may

follow, subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds from the

contemplated bond issues will be general corporate purposes and

refinancing of debt raised in connection with the acquisition of Sapa AS,

announced on 10 July 2017.

Roadshow schedule:

Wednesday 25(th) October - Oslo

Thursday 26(th) October - Helsinki & Stockholm

Friday 27(th) October - Bergen & Global Investor Call

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Corporate Finance

Contact Peik Norenberg

Cellular +47 91761556

E-mail Peik.norenberg@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

