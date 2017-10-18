Stocks Climb, Putting Dow Back on Track to Close Above 23000

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied and was back on course to close above 23000 for the first time. The blue-chip index added 0.5%.

U.S. Housing Starts Fell in September

U.S. housing starts decreased last month for the fifth time in six months, a sign home builders are struggling to keep pace with solid buyer demand.

Traders vs. Bots Moves to the Corporate Bond Market

Banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are unleashing new trading software systems in an attempt to pick up share in the $6 trillion market for investment-grade corporate debt.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Market's Unlucky-Sevens Streak Is in Danger

For the past 13 times that a year has ended in seven, going back to 1887, the Dow Jones Industrial Average or its predecessor has suffered a sharp downturn between August and November. Now this streak looks to be in jeopardy.

China's Xi Feeds Expectations for a Lengthy Reign

Opening a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled his ambition to shape the country far into the future as he set a new goal potentially achievable in his lifetime: to build a modern nation by 2035.

Germany's Top Court Denies Request to Halt ECB Bond Buying

Germany's constitutional court threw out a cease-and-desist request that could have halted the European Central Bank's giant bond-buying program as the central bank prepares to extend its purchases into 2018.

Oil Prices Buoyed by Middle East Tensions

Oil prices traded higher, supported by ongoing political tensions in the Middle East.

Algeria Adds Voice to Calls for OPEC to Continue Oil Cuts

Algeria wants OPEC to continue with production cuts, the country's state oil-company chief said, adding to expectations the cartel will keep withholding supplies from the market.

Germany's Merkel Begins Tricky Three-Way Coalition Talks

A weakened Angela Merkel has kicked off talks on forming Germany's first three-party government, a process fraught with pitfalls that experts think could stretch into next year.

Draghi: No Evidence Loose Monetary Policy Prevents Reforms

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi took a jab at critics, saying that the ECB's monetary policy doesn't prevent countries from making necessary changes to their economies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)