Global Markets Rise Slightly

Equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly higher Wednesday, with China leading gains as a .

Market's Unlucky-Sevens Streak Is in Danger

For the past 13 times that a year has ended in seven, going back to 1887, the Dow Jones Industrial Average or its predecessor has suffered a sharp downturn between August and November. Now this streak looks to be in jeopardy.

U.S. Treasury Declines to Label China a Currency Manipulator

The U.S. Treasury again declined to label China a currency manipulator, though it continued to criticize China for its large trade surplus and restrictions on foreign investors.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

BOJ's Sakurai Backs Current Powerful Easing Framework

Bank of Japan's policy board member Makoto Sakurai said Wednesday that the bank should keep its ultra-easy policy in place given that price movements are still weak and far off its 2% inflation target.

China's President Xi Calls for Greater Government Role in Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the government to play a greater role in the economy, while reiterating the market's "decisive" role.

FCC Chief Says Regulator Sides With Free Speech in Wake of Trump Complaints

The nation's top telecommunications regulator on Tuesday brushed aside President Donald Trump's suggestion that the government revoke licenses of network television outlets over their news coverage.

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Projects One More Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he thinks one more increase in interest rates is appropriate this year but cautioned his forecast could change if inflation doesn't pick up.

Senators Reach Deal to Shore Up Health Markets

Two senators on Tuesday finalized the basic contours of a bipartisan deal designed to shore up health-insurance markets while giving states more say in how they implement rules set out by the Affordable Care Act.

Kansas City Fed Backed Discount-Rate Increase in September

The Kansas City Fed wanted to raise the rate to 2%, while the 11 other regional Fed banks voted to maintain it at 1.75% ahead of the central bank's latest policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

October 18, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)