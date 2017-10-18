Oil Prices Buoyed by Middle East Tensions

Oil prices traded higher, supported by ongoing political tensions in the Middle East.

Algeria Adds Voice to Calls for OPEC to Continue Oil Cuts

Algeria wants OPEC to continue with production cuts, the country's state oil-company chief said, adding to expectations the cartel will keep withholding supplies from the market.

Vivo Energy Bets on Africa With $3 Billion IPO

Vivo Energy Investments, a major Shell licensee in Africa, is eyeing an initial public offering over the coming months that could value the petrol company at more than $3 billion.

Saudi Oil Minister Plays Down Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

Energy Producer Founded by Aubrey McClendon Aims for IPO

Ascent Resources, the Appalachian oil-and-gas explorer founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon and two big energy-investment firms, is preparing for an initial public offering or a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

BHP Sells Some Shale Acreage in Mixed Output Quarter

BHP Billiton Ltd. said work is under way to exit its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, after it sold a small portion of its Hawkville shale acreage in Texas in the recent quarter.

SEC Alleges Rio Tinto Misled Investors Over Value of Coal Assets

U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets from an acquisition that caused massive losses for the company.

An Old Fracking Hot Spot Makes a Comeback

A giant natural-gas field in Louisiana that was one of the early centers of American shale drilling is roaring back to life, boosted by a building boom of petrochemical plants, fertilizer factories and gas-export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

Iraqi Forces Sweep Territory From Kurds With Little Resistance

Kurdish forces relinquished control over a huge swath of northern Iraq, ceding territory they gained during the war with Islamic State to triumphant Iraqi forces.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

