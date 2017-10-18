Saudi Oil Minister Plays Down Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

BHP Sells Some Shale Acreage in Mixed Output Quarter

BHP Billiton Ltd. said work is under way to exit its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, after it sold a small portion of its Hawkville shale acreage in Texas in the recent quarter.

SEC Sues Rio Tinto, Two Former Executives

U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets obtained in an acquisition that caused massive losses for the company.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 3.2 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show an increase of 600,000 barrels on average.

Oil Prices Swing With Geopolitical Risks Still in Focus

Oil prices fell Tuesday, paring earlier gains, with some of the geopolitical concerns that have recently supported prices easing.

An Old Fracking Hot Spot Makes a Comeback

A giant natural-gas field in Louisiana that was one of the early centers of American shale drilling is roaring back to life, boosted by a building boom of petrochemical plants, fertilizer factories and gas-export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

Iraqi Forces Sweep Territory From Kurds With Little Resistance

Kurdish forces relinquished control over a huge swath of northern Iraq, ceding territory they gained during the war with Islamic State to triumphant Iraqi forces.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

Australia Retreats on Renewable Power

The Australian government returned coal to the heart of its energy policy, after blaming blackouts and rising power bills on a too-aggressive rollout of renewable sources and a surge in gas exports.

Volvo Unveils a Direct Challenge to Tesla

In a direct challenge to Tesla, Volvo Cars unveiled its first high-performance electric-car model in Shanghai on Tuesday, doubling down on its commitment to make only electric or hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

