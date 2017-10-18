American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault to Step Down

Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express and one of the country's most prominent African American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run at the iconic card company as it grapples with a new wave of competition.

Equifax Faces Shareholder Call for Governance, Pay Changes

An adviser to union pension funds invested in Equifax Inc. wants the company to permanently split the chairman and chief executive roles in the wake of its massive data breach.

Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

United to Boost Flying Capacity as Unit Revenue Improves

United Continental Holdings Inc. said it would continue to increase flying capacity to defend market share at its big airport hubs as the airline reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings.

Hochtief Launches $22 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Germany's Hochtief made a $21.9 billion offer to buy Abertis, gatecrashing an effort by Italy's Atlantia to acquire the Spanish toll-road operator.

GE's New Chief Makes Cuts, Starting With Old Favorites

John Flannery is getting rid of company cars, a fancy executive retreat and perhaps thousands of corporate jobs under pressure to cut costs.

Ford Door-Latch Issues Expand to Trucks

Ford continues to be plagued by faulty vehicle-door latches as the auto maker expanded the lineup of affected models for the second time this year.

EA Delays 'Star Wars' Game, Clouding Hopes for New Revenue

Electronic Arts' sudden decision to put a highly anticipated Star Wars game on ice comes as videogame makers experiment with new ways to make money off blockbuster titles.

Facebook Messenger CEO Vows More Scrutiny of Platform's Use

Facebook Inc. should be more proactive in detecting malicious actors on its platform, the head of Facebook's Messenger app business said Wednesday.

Delta Expects to Buy U.S.-Built CSeries Jets

Delta said it plans to take Bombardier new CSeries jetliners built at an Airbus facility in Alabama, though didn't provide a timeline for the first delivery.

October 18, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)