Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Continue Reading Below

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

Energy Producer Founded by Aubrey McClendon Aims for IPO

Ascent Resources, the Appalachian oil-and-gas explorer founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon and two big energy-investment firms, is preparing for an initial public offering or a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Assurant to Buy Warranty Group for $1.9 Billion

Assurant plans to buy the Warranty Group in a $1.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will beef up the insurance company's international presence.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford Door-Latch Issues Expand to Trucks

Ford continues to be plagued by faulty vehicle-door latches as the auto maker expanded the lineup of affected models for the second time this year.

Delta Plans to Take Bombardier Jets from Alabama Plant, Avoiding Tariffs

Delta said it won't pay tariffs being proposed by the U.S. government on Bombardier's new CSeries jetliners because it expects the planes would come from the Canadian company's Alabama facility.

U.S. Bank Profit Shoots Higher, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest so-called regional bank in the U.S., said its third-quarter profit rose to a record level, but analysts raised questions about future loan growth.

Reckitt Tries a New Formula Amid Industry Malaise

Reckitt Benckiser Group is splitting its business into two separate divisions, the latest move by a consumer-goods giant to address an industry-wide downturn.

Mann With Plan Leads Recovery Hopes at Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors is plowing billions of dollars into its global operations, as it looks to spark growth after years of lackluster performance and a fuel-economy scandal.

AIG Signs Deal With United Airlines for Travel Insurance

American International Group said it reached an agreement with United Airlines to offer travel insurance to the airline's customers.

Vivo Energy Bets on Africa With $3 Billion IPO

Vivo Energy Investments, a major Shell licensee in Africa, is eyeing an initial public offering over the coming months that could value the petrol company at more than $3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)