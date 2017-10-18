Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

Energy Producer Founded by Aubrey McClendon Aims for IPO

Ascent Resources, the Appalachian oil-and-gas explorer founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon and two big energy-investment firms, is preparing for an initial public offering or a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Loan Growth Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Higher Profit, Revenue

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest so-called regional bank in the U.S., said its third-quarter profit rose to a record level, helped by higher interest rates.

Reckitt Launches Revamp Amid Slowdown

Reckitt Benckiser said it would restructure its operations into two separate divisions after a string of disappointing earnings, raising questions as to whether the company could be broken up or pursue another big deal.

Mann With Plan Leads Recovery Hopes at Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors is plowing billions of dollars into its global operations, as it looks to spark growth after years of lackluster performance and a fuel-economy scandal.

AIG Signs Deal With United Airlines for Travel Insurance

American International Group said it reached an agreement with United Airlines to offer travel insurance to the airline's customers.

Investing Firm Tortoise to Be Acquired

A group of private-equity firms led by Lovell Minnick Partners LLC has reached an agreement to buy a majority stake in income-investing specialist Tortoise, the companies said Wednesday.

The Other Brother: Bob Weinstein Was an Abusive Boss

Bob Weinstein hasn't been accused of the kind of sexual misconduct that led to the ouster of his brother from the production company they jointly ran. Instead, according to multiple former employees and business associates, he was a volatile and bullying executive.

EQT to Buy Medical Device Company for $250 Million

EQT, the private-equity group founded by Sweden's billionaire Wallenberg family, has reached a deal to buy a medical-device company from the Pritzker Group for about $250 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Insurers Brace for Drop in Enrollment Amid ACA Turmoil

With enrollment for Affordable Care Act health-insurance plans starting in just two weeks, insurers are bracing for a drop-off among consumers put off by higher rates, confusion about the law's standing and a shorter window to choose coverage.

