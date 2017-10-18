Reckitt Launches Revamp Amid Slowdown

Reckitt Benckiser said it would restructure its operations into two separate divisions after a string of disappointing earnings, raising questions as to whether the company could be broken up or pursue another big deal.

Mitsubishi Maps Out Road to Recovery After Fuel-Economy Scandal

Mitsubishi Motors will plow billions of dollars into its business as it seeks to update factories, reinvigorate a stagnant product lineup and return to growth after a fuel-economy scandal.

Health Insurers Step Up Open Enrollment Push

With enrollment for Affordable Care Act health-insurance plans starting in just two weeks, insurers are bracing for a drop-off among consumers put off by higher rates, confusion about the law's standing and a shorter window to choose coverage.

Should You Buy Retailers for Christmas?

Retail stocks are, as the Wall Street cliché puts it, cheap for a reason. But are they too cheap?

EBay Earnings: What to Watch

EBay is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Baidu Plans Fully Self-Driving Bus in China Next Year

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. is pushing aggressively ahead with autonomous vehicles, its chief executive said, including plans to release a fully self-driving bus in China next year.

Qualcomm Says NXP Deal on Track, As it Accelerates in Driverless Tech

Qualcomm Inc. said its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV is on schedule to close by the end of the year, paving the way for it to be a major player in autonomous driving.

Entrepreneurs Eye Africa as Tech's Next Frontier

Two entrepreneurs working in Africa said the continent is one of the few remaining frontiers for the technology industry-but that's changing.

Technology Key to Solving Urban Inefficiencies, Cisco Says

Cities can more efficiently conduct parking, waste management, commuting and energy consumption, to name a few, all through the use of technology including connected sensors, said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

SEC Alleges Rio Tinto Misled Investors Over Value of Coal Assets

U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets obtained in an acquisition that caused massive losses for the company.

October 18, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)