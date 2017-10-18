Glencore to Convert Rusal Holding into En+ Shares After London Listing

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) will convert its shareholding in Russian aluminum company UC Rusal into shares of its major shareholder, En+ Group, following its initial public offering on the London and Moscow stock exchanges.

Commodities company Glencore has an 8.8% shareholding in UC Rusal, which will be converted into global depositary receipts representing En+ shares, after their IPO. En+ has previously announced its intention to list on the London and Moscow markets in November, raising up to $1.50 billion.

En+ noted the conversion will take its own shareholding in Rusal to 57% from 48%. The transaction will also allow Glencore to appoint a representative to En+'s board of directors.

Shares in Glencore closed down 1.2 pence at 374.65 pence on Wednesday.

October 18, 2017 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)